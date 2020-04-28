Home

Ballard Minor Funeral Home
315 Broad Street East
Dunnville, ON N1A 1G4
905-774-7277
Laura E. Cowan

Laura E. Cowan Obituary
The family of the late Laura Cowan would like to express their heartfelt thanks to family, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, floral arrangements, cards, food, donations and phone calls during this difficult time. A special thank you to the staff at the Grandview Lodge (Marshville Wing) for their compassionate care and concern. Thanks also to Ballard/Minor Funeral Home for their guidance and support. John Cowan and family
Published in Hamilton News on Apr. 28, 2020
