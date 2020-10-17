Passed away at her home in Winona, on Friday, October 16, 2020, in her 66th year. Beloved wife of Henry and cherished mother of Tori and Kelly. Dear sister of Verna Chabot (Randy) and the late William Seager (Susan). Also sadly missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and by her aunt Riet Schilt. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of Laurie's life will be held in the future. If desired, memorial contributions to CityKidz or World Wildlife Fund Canada would be sincerely appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to STONEHOUSE-WHITCOMB FUNERAL HOME, GRIMSBY, 905-945-2755. www.smithsfh.com