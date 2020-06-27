Baby boy Lawrence Harold Moodie-Chartrand was born Monday, June 22, 2020. He was loved dearly by mommy and daddy, Andrea Moodie and Paul Chartrand. He was the beloved grandson of Gary and Theresa Moodie and Yvon and Lana Chartrand, precious great-grandson of Anne (and late Clare Moodie), William (and late Elsie Sheldrake), the late Lawrence and Myrtle Ross, and Jean Paul (and late Laura Chartrand). He was a dear nephew of Alicea Moodie and Jason Chartrand. Mommy and Daddy got to spend the day holding and cuddling Lawrence before returning home with empty arms but with full hearts. He had Mommy's blonde hair and button nose with Daddy's symmetric face and big feet. The delivering OB said that everyone is born with a purpose. While some of us need 80 or 90 years to attain it, Lawrence fulfilled his purpose in no time at all. The family gathered for a private farewell to Lawrence at BALLARD MINOR FUNERAL HOME, Dunnville (905-774-7277). If desired, donations to Baby's Breath Canada www.babysbreathcanada.ca/get-involved/ would be appreciated by the family. Friends are invited to send condolences and sign the Book of Memories at www.ballardminorfh.ca. "I'll love you forever. I'll like you for always. As long as I'm living, my baby you will be"
Published in Hamilton News on Jun. 27, 2020.