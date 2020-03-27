|
|
Passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family at Grandview Lodge in Dunnville on March 24, 2020 in her 87th year. Beloved wife of Howard (deceased 2013) for 60 years. Loving mother of Diane Stone, Marlene and Bill Topp and Neil and Midge Harrison. She will be sadly missed by her grandchildren Loretta, Michael, Michael (Kimberly), David (Tammy), Melanie (Ed), Bradley (Kristy), Christopher (Erica), Nicole (Tom), Jessica (Justin) and greatgrandchildren Alexandra, Shane, Hayley, Jaden, Karlee, Brody, Brooke, Ainsley, Logan, Hudson, Madison, Benjamin, Sawyer, Jayden and Jameson. Dear sister of Fannie and Willard Wilson, Thomas and Greta Bird, Josephine and Jack McMullen, Viola and Jim Early (all deceased). Sister-inlaw of Ken and Bim Harrison and Bill Harrison (all deceased). Lenore will be remembered by her children, grandchildren and greatgrandchildren for all the love and support she gave to them over the years. Lenore was a devoted employee of Slack Lumber for 30 years and was a member of Chapter 243 of the Order of the Eastern Star, Cayuga Ontario. She was the treasurer of Canfield United Church for many years and later became a member of Cayuga United Church. The family would like to thank all the kind and caring staff at Grandview Lodge for their devotion and compassion while Lenore was a resident over the past 7 years. Due to the current circumstances with Covid-19, there will be a private family service and burial on March 31, 2020 at East Seneca Cemetery. A Celebration of Life to honour her life will be held at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to the . Arrangements entrusted to MILLER FUNERAL CHAPEL, Cayuga.
Published in Hamilton News on Mar. 27, 2020