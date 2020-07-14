Passed away peacefully July 9, 2020, at the Juravinski Hospital due to a lengthy illness. Left behind to mourn are her husband, Paul Girt and loving parents, Heather Clifford (Bill) and Roy Cox (Sonja). Predeceased by brother, Dustin Cox. Also left to mourn, his nephew, Troy Cox, grandmother, Lillian Lewis, step-brother, Doug, step-sisters, Candace, Rachel and Renne, aunts and uncles, Howard (Peggy), Ralph (Frankie), Wilma (Jim), Laurena, Wayne (Anita), cousins, Steve, Lolita, Nathan, Paul, Wayne, Kevin, Jennifer, Sherry and Chad. Survived by the Girts, Robert (Susan), Nancy (Mike) and Eric (Tracy). Due to Covid-19 restrictions a small family memorial service was held with remote access through Zoom Meeting. We all look forward to the time when we will be reunited with our dear loved one Liana in God's New Order. Revelation 21 Verses 3 and 4.