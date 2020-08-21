1/1
Linda Jean VENUK
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Linda Jean Venuk of Dunnville on August 17, 2020 at the age of 76. Linda Venuk, born on April 2, 1944 in Hamilton to the late Milly Furry (nee Russell) and the late Dalton Stewart. Predeceased by her loving husband of 30 years, John Venuk. Beloved mother of John (Barb) Kummer, Jeff (Dawn) Kummer, Jason (April) Kummer. Dearly missed by her grandchildren Ashley (Ray) Ross, Jeffrey Kummer, Courtney (Chad) Conaway, Brittany Kummer, Jessica Kummer, Jordan Kummer. Beloved great-grandmother of Natalie and Jeremy Ross. Stepgreat-grandmother to Jacob and Jackson Conaway. Stepmother of John Venuk Jr, Sherri Arndt, Debbie Hilton, Nancy Venuk, Ed (Sarah) Venuk. Stepgrandmother of Vega Venuk, Mack Hilton, Keenan Venuk, Sommer Etherden, Corrie-Ann and Orion Venuk. Fondly remembered by siblings Ginny Wade (late Noel Wade), David (Joy) Stewart, pre-deceased by her sister Donna Hodgson (nee Stewart). Fondly remembered by her nieces and nephews. To honour Linda's wishes cremation has taken place. No service will be held. Inurnment at Woodland Cemetery Hamilton. Donations to the Stedman Community Hospice in Brantford (St. Joseph's Lifecare Foundation) would be greatly appreciated as expressions of sympathy. Online condolences jwhartfuneralhome.com

Published in Hamilton News on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J.W. Hart Funeral Home Inc.
113 Lock East
Dunnville, ON N1A 1J6
905-774-6335
