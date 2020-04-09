Home

It is with heartfelt sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Mother, Best Friend and Nana on Thursday April 2, 2020. Beloved partner and best friend to Gord Powell her "better half" (Lacy and Leiah Powell). Cherished mother to Nicole Bannister (Mike), Celine Biggley and Brandon Biggley (Sadie). Loving daughter of Vic and Gisele Pilon. Linda will be lovingly remembered by her siblings Mona Rouillard and Jacques Pilon (Dina). Predeceased by her brother Daniel Pilon and sister Sylvie Zimba. Cherished Nana to Landen and Dylan. Linda will be sadly missed by Gord's family, parents Vic and Marie Powell, his siblings Brian (Sue) and Vicky (Chris) and many nieces and nephews, extended family and friends. Thank you to the doctors and nurses at the Walker Family Cancer Centre and Juravinski Cancer Centre. Special thank you to Dr. Blake. A private family gathering was held at JW Hart Funeral Home followed by cremation. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations to Walker Family Cancer Centre or Juravinski Cancer Centre would be appreciated. Online condolences jwhartfuneralhome.com Linda will always be remembered for her selfless heart, infectious smile and great sense of humour. We will never forget you. We love you most!
Published in Hamilton News on Apr. 9, 2020
