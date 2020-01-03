|
It is with deep sadness that the family of Lois announce her passing at the R-Villa in Caledonia on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 in her 96th year. Beloved wife to the late Bruce Steele. Loving mother of John (Marjorie), Jane (Ron Johnston), Tricia, Brian (Elizabeth Kernohan) and predeceased by her daughter Susan. Dear nana to Andrew, Kate (Hamish), David, Sarah, Webster and Paisley and great-granddaughter Mari. Sister of Harold Tracey (Theresa) and predeceased by her sister Anna Green and her husband George. Lois will be fondly remembered by her many nieces and nephews. Visitation was held in the MILLER FUNNERAL CHAPEL, Caledonia on Sunday, January 5, 2020 from 2 - 4 p.m. A Funeral Mass was celebrated in St. Patrick's Roman Catholic Church, Caledonia on Monday, January 6 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Caledonia and Distract Food Bank would be appreciated by the family. www.millerfuneralchapel.ca