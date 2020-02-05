Home

STONE, LOIS: At Osgoode Care Centre, Metcalfe, Ontario, on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, Lois Alethea Stone (nee Young) in her 90th year. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Robert Charles Stone (2003). Loving mother of Judith and Larry Koss of Invermere, BC, James and Anna Stone of Kars, Ontario and Nancy Stone of Niagara Falls, Ontario. Cherished grandmother of Curtis Stone (Whitney), Nathan Koss (Corrinna), Zane Koss (Kate), Dylan Stone and Mackenzie Stone, and great grandmother of Samuel, Lyla, James and Eva. Dear sister of Clark Young (the late Sylvia). A funeral service for Lois will be held Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 12 Noon at Merritt Funeral Home, 287 Station Street, Smithville with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Inurnment Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations to Smithville United Church UCW or Osgoode Care Centre, Metcalfe, Ontario, would be appreciated by the family and if desired can be made through the funeral home, merritt-fh.com
Published in Hamilton News on Feb. 5, 2020
