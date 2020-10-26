1/1
Lorene Eleanor (Johnson) MARTINDALE
Entered into rest Friday, October 23, 2020 just shy of her 97th birthday. Beloved wife of the late George Martindale (2003). Loving Mother to Julie and Darren Montour. Dearly Loved Grams to Katie. Predeceased by parents Emerson and Nellie Johnson and siblings, Annie Kiefer, Evelyn Howden, Cecil, Burton, Fern Peart and Stewart. Sister-in-law of the late Verna Berry, Daisy Lang and Jessie Bullock. Married in 1947, Mom joined our Dad in owning and operating Martindale Hatchery and Farm Ltd. for many years. Mom was a member of the Caledonia Presbyterian Church, the Caledonia Fair Board, Women's Institute and the Caledonia Figure Skating Club Executive. Special thanks for the care and compassion of West Haldimand General Hospital and staff of RVILLA Retirement Home. A private family grave side service and committal will take place in the Caledonia Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lorene's memory to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or the Canadian Cancer Society. Arrangements entrusted to MILLER FUNERAL CHAPEL, Caledonia.


Published in Hamilton News on Oct. 26, 2020.
