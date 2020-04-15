|
|
Emond, Lori Anne - October 10, 1962 - April 2, 2020 - Lori passed away peacefully surrounded by the music she loved. Survived by her loving mother Angela who is heartbroken at the loss of her daughter. Predeceased by her father Sam (1996). Loved sister of Linda Tew (Rick) and Patricia Haines (Jeff). Loving aunt to Cindy Goodes (Rod) and their children Connor, Trevor and Samantha, Patricia Hood (Brad) and their children Ryan and Isabella, Steve Tew (Christine) and their children Paige, Jex and Josh, Jason Haines (Connie) and their children Maya and Joe, and Jennifer Haines. Special thank you to Grant Hutchings who was a long time friend and aide to Lori, and her cousin Michael Cathcart and his son Zack who took time to visit and decorate Lori's room for the special occasions. Thank you to Wentworth Lodge and the staff on Trillium Court who made Lori very comfortable over the past 5 years. A Private Family Service will be held. If you care to, donations In Memory of Lori to Mission Services or the Dundas Food Bank, Salvation Army, 150 King St W, Dundas, ON L9H 1V4 would be appreciated by the family. Please sign Lori's online Book of Condolence at www.turnerfamilyfuneralhome.ca
Published in Hamilton News on Apr. 15, 2020