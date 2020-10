Passed away peacefully in her 93rd year at St. Joseph's hospital in Hamilton. Predeceased by her husband, Donald and siblings, Vern, Margaret, Lorne, John, and her great grandson, Mason. She is survived by her sons, John (Carol), Wrey (Susan), and Glenn. She will also be missed by her grandchildren, John, Rebecca (Alexander), Jill (Chris), and Paige, as well as great grandchildren, Cohen (Paisley) and Isabella. A private family service has taken place with interment at Case United Cemetery.