Margaret DOWNEY

With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Margaret (nee Bunn), wife of the late James (2010), at Maple Grove Place, Dunnville on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, in her 91st year. Marg's greatest gift was her family Lois (Les) Lambert and Tim (Michelle) Downey. Marg was foster mother of Greg (Sharon) Coxon and Pam (the late Carlo) Antonello. Precious Grandma of Jeff (Crystal), Jerry (Christine), Ken (Nicole) Lambert and Aaron Downey, her great-grandchildren Keisha, Cody, Alicia, Taylor, Joshua, Jordon, Alexis and Austin and great great grandchildren Leila and Megan. Also loved by many nieces, nephews and many close friends. Predeceased by her parents Lionel and Inez Bunn, her sisters Cora and Betty and her brother Ray. We will miss her heart of gold and treasure the amazing person she was. Our world will never be the same, but she leaves behind family and friends that she loved unconditionally. Due to Covid 19, there will be a private family service. In keeping with Marg's wishes, cremation has taken place. If desired, donations to Dunnville Hospital Volunteer Association would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to BALLARD MINOR FUNERAL HOME, Dunnville (905-774-7277). Heartfelt thanks to and the compassionate staff of Maple Grove Place for the care that Marg received, Aspen Apartments staff and Dr. Paul Cano of Smithville. Friends are invited to send condolences and sign the Book of Memories at www.ballardminorfh.ca