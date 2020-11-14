1/
Maria (Czartowski) EVERS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness that Andy (wife Mari Lyn) and Sophie (husband Skyler) and their children and grandchildren announce the passing of the matriarch of our family, Maria. Her sister Irena was pleased to have spent the last six months of her life with Mom. Special thanks to the staff at Welland Hospital Extended Care Unit, Seasons Welland Retirement Home, and all the home health care nurses and PSW's who were caring and kind to Mom. It was noted and appreciated. Maria was predeceased by her brothers Jan and Mietek and sister Irena. She is survived by her sisters-in-law Helen and Rose, along with many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Her greatest joy was the visits with her great grandchildren and grandchildren. In keeping with Maria's wishes cremation has taken place and we will celebrate Maria's life at a later date.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hamilton News on Nov. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved