It is with great sadness that Andy (wife Mari Lyn) and Sophie (husband Skyler) and their children and grandchildren announce the passing of the matriarch of our family, Maria. Her sister Irena was pleased to have spent the last six months of her life with Mom. Special thanks to the staff at Welland Hospital Extended Care Unit, Seasons Welland Retirement Home, and all the home health care nurses and PSW's who were caring and kind to Mom. It was noted and appreciated. Maria was predeceased by her brothers Jan and Mietek and sister Irena. She is survived by her sisters-in-law Helen and Rose, along with many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Her greatest joy was the visits with her great grandchildren and grandchildren. In keeping with Maria's wishes cremation has taken place and we will celebrate Maria's life at a later date.