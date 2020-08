The Family of the late Marilyn Smelser would like to thank everyone that sent cards, food, thoughts and prayers. Also to those who gave donations in Memory of Marilyn. We would also like to thank Rev. Holly Klemmensen for the lovely graveside service and to the Staff at the Miller Funeral Chapel in Cayuga for all of their assistance. May God Bless You All Bill Smelser, Kimberly, Rebecca and Michael Metcalfe



