|
|
Peacefully passed away at home in Orangeville, on January 24, 2020 at the age of 83, Marion Nellie (Hamilton) Lindsay went to be with God. Beloved wife of Jim Lindsay for 59 years; loving mother of Brenda (Dan) Forsyth of Holstein, Tim (Denise) Lindsay of London, Peter (Kristy) Lindsay of Fenelon Falls, Colleen Stevens of Toronto and Tim Stevens of Toronto; proud grandma of Mike, Mallory (Wes), Matthew, Kayla, Emma, Ethan, Christopher and Andrew; dear great-grandchild Riley; sister of Patricia (Eldred) Besley; sister -in-law of Warren Vincent, Ruth Hamilton, Winston (Suzanne) Lindsay, Mary Sheppard and Grace (Don) Sudden. Predeceased by her sister, Laura Vincent, brother Herb Hamilton and brother- in- laws Bob Knill and Stan Sheppard. Marion will be sadly missed by many other relatives and friends. Throughout her life, she worked at home for her family, and especially enjoyed growing flowers, attending church gatherings, visiting her grandchildren, playing cards, preparing food for loved ones and driving near and far to see relatives. But her true calling was providing charity work to the and the United Church Women's League. The family will receive friends at the Westminster United Church, 247 Broadway, Orangeville on Sunday February 2, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. A Celebration of Marion's Life will be held on Monday February 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Westminster United Church, or a would be appreciated. Online condolences and donations may be made at www.imfunerals.com In Memoriam Funeral Services Inc. has been given the honour to serve the Lindsay Family.
Published in Hamilton News on Jan. 30, 2020