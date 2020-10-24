It is with great sadness that the Marshall family announces the passing of Marjorie Alice Marshall on Monday October 19 at 6:20 p.m., just 7 days before her 100th birthday, born on October 26, 1920. She leaves us to join her predeceased husband William Robert Marshall in God's embrace. Marjorie was the beloved youngest child born of parents Thomas Phillips and Bertha Bennett and sister of Lennard, Hal, Norm and Edna in Moncton NB. She is survived by her six sons Lawrence (Ann), Richard (Charolette), David, Thomas (Beverly), Peter (Barbara Lynn), Daniel, and two daughters, Donna, Debra (Rob - deceased), grandchildren Tracy, Heather, Brandon, Tricia, DJ, Sheri, Christie and 11 great grandchildren. Marjorie's heart was by nature, driven to improve the lives and condition of the people her influence could reach and the natural environment she loved. By volunteering, her soul reached out and improved the lives of Meals on Wheels clients by delivering the meals. Marjorie cared for hospital patients by making weekly visits to the hospital comforting those who would not have anyone otherwise. She also provided guidance to young girls as a Brownie Leader. Marjorie dedicated most of her volunteer time organizing events at the Dundas Baptist Church that were open to the community to attend, and enjoy food and events. Marjorie's compassion reached beyond her home, to sponsor children in impoverished countries through Plan Canada. Marjorie's love for nature inspired camping trips every summer exploring many of Ontario's Provincial Parks and making journeys back to her home province New Brunswick, finally settling on a cottage on Six Mile Lake. Marjorie regularly took her children hiking up through Spencer Gorge to Webster's Falls and throughout the Dundas Conservation area. She made donations to the Bruce Trail Society, and the Trans Canada Trail Fund. Marjorie had a great love for animals which began with her childhood collie Tim, encouraging her children to adopt these qualities. Marjorie's enlightened soul touched everyone she met, and lives on through the cause of compassion, empathy, selflessness and humanity she inspired us to adopt. She will be missed dearly by family and friends. The Marshall's would like to express a special thank you to all the wonderful caregivers that tended to our mother and father over the last several years. They all treated our parents with great devotion to their comfort as if they were their own family. The service to celebrate Marjorie's life will be scheduled at a future date due to COVID 19 in order to honour the fact Marjorie would only want it done so, with consideration for the safety of everyone in attendance. Condolences, memories and photos may be left at www.circleoflifecbc.com