Peacefully, on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Anson Place, Hagersville, in her 90th year. Predeceased by her husband Murray McKellar . Loving mother of Barbara Northrup (Brian) and David. Predeceased by her sister Shirley Harron. Dear Grandmother to Bradley Hill (Tina), Tammy Dinino and Darren McKellar. Great Grandmother to Jessica, Aidan, Preston, Hunter and Elyssa, Great Great Grandmother to Blake. Mary is also survived by her sister-in-law, Shirley McKellar. She will be sadly missed by her nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends. Mary was a member of the Caledonia Presbyterian Church and a life time member of the Caledonia Hunters and Anglers. She enjoyed playing cards and going to the Caledonia Legion to spend time with her many friends. Cremation has taken place. A memorial service to commemorate Mary's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to MILLER FUNERAL CHAPEL, Caledonia.
Published in Hamilton News on Apr. 18, 2020
