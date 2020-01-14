Home

After a short but courageous battle with cancer, Mary quietly passed with her children close, at Norfolk General Hospital on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at the age of 76. Mary joined her husband John, sister Doris, parents John and Victoria. She will be missed by daughter Stephanie (Morgan), son Kevin (Corinne), Granddaughter Savvy, sisters Jenny and Shirley, nephew Brian (Sue), niece Kelly (Darren), grandnephews and extended family. Thank you to the many friends and family who made her last few months full of laughter, good food, and good stories. There will be a celebration of life for Mary in the coming weeks. Announcement to follow on Miller Funeral Chapel website. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your .
Published in Hamilton News on Jan. 14, 2020
