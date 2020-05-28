It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Maurice (Moe) Hemsley on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 in his 96th year. Beloved husband of the late Virginia Hemsley (nee Maidens) and the late Elizabeth (Betty) Hemsley (nee Birse, formerly Best). Loving father of Marie (Mark) Peart, Judy (late Rick) Guidolin, Gary (Gail) Hemsley and step-father of Barb Best and Christine (Dennis) Best. He was the proud grandfather to Andrew (Krista), Patrick (Kim), JD, Adam, Katie, Virginia (Dave), Matthew, Deanna, Amelia (Ben) and Quinn and proud great-grandpa to Braden, Tyler, Lauren, Nolan, Haley and Evelyn. Maurice is predeceased by his brothers Ben, Tim, Ron and sisters Pat and Peggy and loving brother to Sylvia. A World War II veteran, he served his country with honor in the Navy. He spent over 45 years at Brewer's Retail before retiring and moving to Caledonia. This loving, caring and wonderful man has left a permanent mark etched on our hearts and will be supremely missed. First and foremost, Moe was a family man and everyone who knew him, loved him. Although our hearts are heavy, we will celebrate his life and find comfort that he is in heaven watching over us. Everyone who remembers him is asked to celebrate Moe's life in their own way, raising a glass of their favorite drink and telling a story in his memory would be quite fitting. The family would like to thank all his friends and neighbours who have been so good to him over the years and the health care workers who cared for him in his final days. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Maurice's name to the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 154 in Caledonia or the Riverside Exhibition Hall (at the Fairgrounds) in Caledonia. A private family funeral will be held at Miller Funeral Chapel in Caledonia. A celebration of life will be held in the months to come when we can all gather and celebrate Moe's life.