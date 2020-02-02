|
Peacefully at Juravinski Hospital, Hamilton on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at the age of 86 years. Daughter of the late Reg and Lily (Bretzler) Corbett. Loving sister of Helen Keron Beimler, and John and Mary Corbett. Dear aunt to Kimber, Michael, Kilmeny, Cynthia (Johan), and Bradley. Great-aunt to Max (Ashley), Kailash, and Malachi "Irish", Jessica, Thomas, Jenson, and Riley. Great-great-aunt to Wiley. Millie was a nurse at Hamilton General Hospital and also in Saudia Arabia. She was an avid world traveller. Funeral Service will be held at Faith Centennial United Church, 28 Main Street West Selkirk, on Monday, February 3, 2020 at 1 p.m. (visitation from 11 a.m. until Service time). Interment White Church Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy donations may be made to the CNIB, Juravinski Hospital or the charity of your preference. www.rhbanderson.com
Published in Hamilton News on Feb. 2, 2020