Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cooper Funeral Home
19 Talbot Street West
Jarvis, ON N0A 1J0
(519) 587-4414
Resources
More Obituaries for Muriel HARRIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Muriel Audrey HARRIS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Muriel Audrey HARRIS Obituary
Peacefully at West Haldimand General Hospital, Hagersville on Friday, March 27, 2020. Muriel (nee Fess), wife of the late Anthony (Andy) Harris, in her 92nd year. Beloved mother of Beverly (the late Stan) Forbes, Keith (the late Janet) Harris, Karen (Gord) Schott and Lori (Peter) Claxton. Loving grandmother of Beth (Rodney), David (Michele), Jeff, Jeramey (Taylor), Jason, Jenna, Erynn, Ashley and Alysson and great grandchildren Morley and Charlotte. Sister of Shirley Schweyer. Predeceased by her daughter Barbara, her sister Mae Held and brother Sheldon Fess. A private family service will be held at COOPER FUNERAL HOME, 19 Talbot Street West, Jarvis. Interment Trinity Lutheran Church Cemetery, Fisherville. If desired, donations to the Canadian Diabetes Association would be appreciated by the family. Friends are invited to send condolences and sign the Book of Memories at www.cooperfuneralhome.ca
Published in Hamilton News on Mar. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Muriel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -