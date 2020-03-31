|
Peacefully at West Haldimand General Hospital, Hagersville on Friday, March 27, 2020. Muriel (nee Fess), wife of the late Anthony (Andy) Harris, in her 92nd year. Beloved mother of Beverly (the late Stan) Forbes, Keith (the late Janet) Harris, Karen (Gord) Schott and Lori (Peter) Claxton. Loving grandmother of Beth (Rodney), David (Michele), Jeff, Jeramey (Taylor), Jason, Jenna, Erynn, Ashley and Alysson and great grandchildren Morley and Charlotte. Sister of Shirley Schweyer. Predeceased by her daughter Barbara, her sister Mae Held and brother Sheldon Fess. A private family service will be held at COOPER FUNERAL HOME, 19 Talbot Street West, Jarvis. Interment Trinity Lutheran Church Cemetery, Fisherville. If desired, donations to the Canadian Diabetes Association would be appreciated by the family. Friends are invited to send condolences and sign the Book of Memories at www.cooperfuneralhome.ca
Published in Hamilton News on Mar. 31, 2020