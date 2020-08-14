Nancy RUTTAN

Passed away on August 12, 2020, at Norfolk General hospital, in her 75th year with her husband, Wally (of 58 years), by her side. She will be missed by her daughter's, Sherry Uildersma (Peter) and Christine Quinlan (Dave), Grandchildren, Brandon (Jodie), Megan (Pat), Corey, and Justin, as well as great grandchildren, Noah and Audrey. Nancy will also be missed by her sister, Pam Parkin (Murray), nieces and nephews, Kim (Ryan) and Shaun, and many other friends. Nancy taught art for several years and was known as 'Mrs. R.' By her students. Cremation has taken place and a private family celebration of life will be held at a later date.