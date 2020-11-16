Peacefully at her home surrounded by family, Ethel passed away in her 91st year on November 14, 2020. Reunited with her loving husband W. Beverly (1982). Very proud and devoted mother of Judy and Paul Kett, Janice and Albert Touesnard, Wilbert and Darlene Rowntree, Nancy and Tom Elliott, Ruthanne and Brad Hewitt, Betty and Greg Visser. Cherished Grandma and Great-Grandma Ju-Jube to Ryan and Tanya Kett (Noah, Macy), Rob and Laurie Kett (Connor, Bradyn), Kelly and Stuart Hopcraft (Michael, Andrew, Josh), Kara Kett and Anand, Michael and Chantal Touesnard (Cade, Veva, Harper), Elizabeth Touesnard, Katie Touesnard, Derek and Lisa Rowntree (Chase, Ashton) Carly Rowntree and Jay Schuit (Salena), Trevor Rowntree and Meaghan, Jim and Tammy Elliott (George), Denise Elliott and Mo Wright (Archer), Meagan Hewitt and Brandon, Mark Hewitt and Ally, Paige Hewitt and Kyler, Lauren Visser and Emily Visser. Predeceased by siblings Mary Nelles, David McClung and Helen Lishman. Sister-in-law of Helen Slack, Jean Awde, Marie Trainer and the late Alvin Rowntree. Special Aunt to many nieces and nephews. Thank you to Dr. Drijber and the Leisure Living Staff for all their care and compassion. A private graveside service will be held at Gill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Gill Cemetery or Hagersville United Church would be greatly appreciated by the family. Mom was selfless, kind, always made time for her family, loved a good meal and never turned down a road trip. Mom's passing leaves a huge hole in our family. "So Long, It's Not Good-Bye." www.rhbanderson.com