|
|
Peacefully after a short illness, at Haldimand War Memorial Hospital, Dunnville, on Monday, December 30, 2019. Ella is predeceased by her husbands Kenneth Gimblett (1995) and Gordon Sauder (on file). Loving mother of Leslie (Adrienne) Gimblett, Michelle (Charlie Rungeling) Gimblett, Mel (Kelly) Gimblett and Nancy (Robert Allan) Erskine. Beloved grandmother of Kelli (Joe), Justin (Leigh), Ashleigh, Jesse, Josh (Karlie), Ethan, Aaron, Adam and Holley and great grandmother of Camryn, Lincon, Sophia, Connor, Dean and Alexander. Also remembered by many nieces, nephews and extended family. Ella was a member and former president of the Royal Canadian Legion Ladies' Auxiliary, a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, of St. Paul's Ladies Auxiliary and gave many hours of her time as a volunteer driver for the CAS, Meals on Wheels, Children's Mental Health and . Friends are invited to call at BALLARD MINOR FUNERAL HOME, 315 Broad Street East, Dunnville on Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 pm. A Legion service will be held at 6 pm. The funeral service for Ella will be held at Ballard Minor Funeral Home on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 11 am. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery, Dunnville. If desired, donations to Edgewater Gardens Recreation Fund, or the would be appreciated. Friends are invited to send condolences and sign the Book of Memories at www.ballardminorfh.ca