Oliver Eldin "Red" MARR
Passed away peacefully at the Grandview Lodge on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at the age of 96. Beloved husband of Phyllis for 74 years. Loving father of Roy (Linda) Marr, Pat (Rick) Inglis and Robert (Sandi) Marr. Cherished grandfather of Jodi (Brandon) Anderson, Erin (Ben) Vedder, Nicole (Will) Dykstra, Rodney (Stephanie) Inglis, Jessica (Brian) Nuxoll, Matthew (Julienne) Marr, and 13 great grandchildren. Dear brother-in-law of Grace, Carol, Sylvia, Jean and Joyce. Predeceased by his brothers and sisters. Oliver will be remembered by his church family at Wainfleet Be In Christ Church. Oliver was a mechanic on heavy equipment for R. E. Law Crushed Stone for many years and a hobby farmer raising a few beef, pigs and sheep and enjoying his many farm cats. The family would like to thank the staff at Grandview Lodge- Creekview for their care and compassion. Visitation will be held at Ballard Minor Funeral Home, 315 Broad Street East, Dunnville on Sunday, August 23rd from 2-4 and 6-8. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private family service and interment will be held. If so desired, donations to the Alzheimer's Society or The Grandview Lodge Resident Fund would be appreciated by the family. Friends are invited to send condolences and sign the Book of Memories at www.ballardminorfh.ca.

Published in Hamilton News on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Ballard Minor Funeral Home
AUG
23
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Ballard Minor Funeral Home
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
August 22, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Garry and Sandra Balicki
Friend
August 22, 2020
Take comfort in your memories. With deepest sympathy, Aunt Sylvia, Kathy and Chris, Brenda and Lee, Jullie and Brian, Debbie and Mike and Miles and Kim
Coverdale Family
August 22, 2020
So very sorry for your loss, Rob.
Wilma McNall
Friend
