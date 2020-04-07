|
It is with great sadness that the family of Paul Stravato announces his passing on Sunday, April 5, 2020 in his 96 year, at Anson Place in Hagersville as a result of complications due to COVID-19. Survived by his loving wife, Maria of 73 years. He will be dearly missed by his children, Mena (Reinhold) and Paul Jr. Grandchildren, Mark (Pauline) Stone, Mike (Joanna) Stone, Brian Stone, Mike Stravato, Ashlee (Matt) Reitsma, and Tony Stravato as well as his seven great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandchild. Paul was a loving, honest, hard-working husband and father who had a great sense of humour and was loved by everyone. A private family service was held with interment at Bayview Mausoleum. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. Prayer Loving God our Father, Your power brings us to life. Your care guides our lives, and by Your command we return to the dust from which we came. Amare Dio Padre nostro, Il tuo potere ci porta alla vita. il tue cure guidano le nostre vite, e con il tuo comando torniamo alla polvere da dovei veniamo.
Published in Hamilton News on Apr. 7, 2020