Suddenly at the Hamilton General Hospital on Saturday May 23, 2020 at the age of 71 years. Beloved husband of Barbara (Bowman) Zdunich. Loving father of Matthew and Sarah, and Andrew and Kelly. Cherished grandpa of Carter, Payton, Averi, and Taylor. Brother of David and Elaine, Angel, Marilyn and Peter, Charles and Cathy, Teresa and Rod, and Paul. Brother-in-law of Betty and Reg, Bev and Lee, and Paul and Lorrie. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Pat retired from Nanticoke Generating Station after more than 30 years of service. He loved his church, legion and community, as he was actively involved with Hagersville hockey, known as "The Voice" of the Hawks to many. He was loved and will be greatly missed by his family and friends, especially his grandchildren who adored the time they spent with him. Cremation has taken place. A family graveside will be held at the Greenwood Cemetery, Springvale. As an expression of sympathy donations may be made to the Springvale United Church or the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 164, Hagersville. Arrangements by Hyde & Mott Chapel, Hagersville. www.rhbanderson.com
Published in Hamilton News on May 25, 2020.