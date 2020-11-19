Passed away peacefully, on November 18, 2020 at Juravinski Hospital in Hamilton, with his family at his side, after a long courageous battle with cancer. Loving husband of Eleanor Jean Fiddament (nee Gordon). He will be missed by sister, Joyce Wiseman (John), and brothers-in-law, John (Doreen) and Jim (Marilyn). Nieces and nephews, Lisa, Chris, Lori, Jason, Bradley, Joanna, James as well as well as many great nieces and nephews. Pre-deceased by Mother, Eva Fiddament, Father, Jack Fiddament, mother-in-law, Eleanor Gordon, father-in-law, William Gordon, sister-in-law, Peggy Baird (Brian), and brother-in-law Andrew Gordon (Mary). Paul loved the kids and will be dearly missed by "The gang" as well as other family, many neighbours and close friends. A special thanks to the Doctors and nurses at Juravinski Hospital for all the wonderful care that Paul received. Visitation will be held at Miller Funeral Chapel, 28 Caithness St. E., Caledonia, ON, on November 20, 2020 at 11 a.m. Service to follow at 1 p.m. with interment at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Juravinski Cancer Clinic would be appreciated.