Suddenly at Anson Place Care Centre, Hagersville on Monday, January 20, 2020, in his 79th year. Peter, of Sweet's Corners, was the husband of the late Simone (1993). Beloved father of Francine (Bill) King, Jocelyne (Brent) Shurr, Evelyne (Wayne Blackbird) and John Viau. Loving grandfather and great-grandfather of Robert, Jennifer and Laszlo, Jessica and Nick (Isaac), Larry and Toshia (Ivan), Matthew, Danny, Jonny, Andrew (Alexis), Ivy, Cheryl (Noah and Rosalie), Jarret, Lacey. Brother of Gisele (the late Roger) Brunet. Predeceased by his daughter Martine. Friends called at BALLARD MINOR FUNERAL HOME, 315 Broad Street East, Dunnville on Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. The funeral service for Peter was held at Ballard Minor Funeral Home at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 24, 2020. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery, Dunnville. If desired, donations to the Juravinski Cancer Foundation or the would be appreciated by the family.Friends are invited to send condolences and sign the Book of Memories at www.ballardminorfh.ca
Published in Hamilton News on Jan. 30, 2020