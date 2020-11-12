With her family by her side, Mona Mehlenbacher passed peacefully into the arms of her Maker on November 3, 2020. Loving wife to Bill Mehlenbacher for 35 glorious years. A one-of-a-kind mom to Mackenzie Mehlenbacher (Natalie Thomson) of Wellington New Zealand, Spencer Mehlenbacher (Kristina) of Brantford, Grace Mehlenbacher (Steven Thomson) of Caledonia. And inducted into "The Hot Grandma Club" by her first grandchild Bonnie Mona. Magnificent sister to Angela Thomson (Haico Krijgsman) of Ottawa, and Heidi Brown. A very special aunt to Carolina deGoldaracena from Caledonia. Devoted daughter to the late George and Meta Simkus. Outstanding sister-in-law to Bruce Mehlenbacher, Barb May (Jim), Andrew Mehlenbacher (Kelly), Julie Jones (Doug), Kelly Mehlenbacher (Stephanie), Holly Nagel and all of her nieces and nephews. Special friend to Darrell and Anja Day, Roger and Cindy Campbell, Kim and Mark Spurr, and Dave Dunnett. Mona took great pride in her work as Student Services Secretary at Waterdown High School and developed many lasting friendships over the years. Family was the centre of Mona's world. She loved sewing skating and dance dresses for her daughter and then beamed while watching her perform. She was head cheerleader for her two sons, enjoying their many sports teams and events. A very special thank you for the countless caregivers who came into our home and went above and beyond for Mona's comfort and care especially in her final years including, Dr. Lee, Dr. Snyder, Dr. Renn, Dr.Frey, Dr. Oczkowski, Jennette Armstrong, Neenah Navasero, Katie Gosner, Kim Featherstone, Many caring PSW's, LIHN, VON, March Of Dimes, Nurse Next Door, Stedman Community Hospice Outreach, Brantford General Hospital, St. Peter's Stroke Rehab, Juravinski Cancer Care Centre, Hamilton General Hospital, Hagersville Hospital, and a very special thank you to Rev. Debbie McMillan of Cayuga United Church. Visitation was held on Friday, November 6, 2020 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Miller Funeral Chapel (28 Caithness St. E., Caledonia, Ontario), followed by a service in the chapel, on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 12:30 p.m.