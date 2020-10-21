Passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at the age of 68. He was predeceased by his Mother Shirley Leahy. Loving and devoted Father to Miranda (Melissa). Proud and special Grandpa to Oliver and Simon. Randy was loved by many and will always be remembered and forever in our hearts. Love you Dad. Until we meet again. Thank you to Tranquility Burial and Cremation Services. Due to Covid-19 protocols a private cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.



