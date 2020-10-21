1/1
Randall Dennis (Randy) POTTERTON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Randall's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at the age of 68. He was predeceased by his Mother Shirley Leahy. Loving and devoted Father to Miranda (Melissa). Proud and special Grandpa to Oliver and Simon. Randy was loved by many and will always be remembered and forever in our hearts. Love you Dad. Until we meet again. Thank you to Tranquility Burial and Cremation Services. Due to Covid-19 protocols a private cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hamilton News on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tranquility Burial and Cremation Services Inc.
2390 Haines Road
Mississauga, ON L4Y 1Y6
(905) 855-7565
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Tranquility Burial and Cremation Services Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved