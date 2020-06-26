Peacefully, at home surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 in his 85th year. Ray Elfner beloved husband to Jeannine. Loving father to Charlie (Rita), Bob (Rosie), Fred (Marie), and Carole Atkinson (Ken). Proud and loving Grandpa Grunt to six grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Sadly missed by his sisters Inez Sherk, Eunice Mageran, Gertrude Elfner, Marlene Grant (Gary) and their families. Predeceased by his brother George and sister Erma Armstrong. Private cremation with interment at Sweets Corners Christian Cemetery has taken place. Memorial donations to ADS - (autismdogservices.ca) or Dunnville Hospital and Healthcare Foundation (dhhf.ca) would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences jwhartfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hamilton News on Jun. 26, 2020.