In his 83rd years, Reginald passed away peacefully at home with his family on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 of lung cancer. Beloved husband of Ida for over 50 years. Loving father to Ron (Carrie), Brenda (Bryan), Kevin (Mel), Pamela. Sons John and Craig (deceased). He will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren Natasha (Jordan), Austin, Alexis, Braden and Ashley, Ross, Lilah, Brandon, Bobbi Lynn (Myles), Avril, Athan, Amity, Alya and Ariah. Reggie will also be missed by many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Loving brother to Gerald and Ruth in N.B. and Gene in Kitchener (two siblings Marie and Ronald deceased). Reg was born in Red Bank N.B. and moved to Port Arthur Ontario. In 1969 moved to Caledonia and then Selkirk Ontario. Reg enjoyed raising his three sons in Scouting. He joined 1st Caledonia Scouts and became a Cub leader. Some of his responsibilities were Trees for Canada and Training Camps in Scouting. He received his Wood Badge. Reg took on a leadership role in becoming President of Haldimand District Council from 1988-1990. In 1992 Reg proudly accepted the Medal of Merit from the Governor General (in his capacity as Chief Scout for Canada). Reggie will be fondly remembered for his quiet nature, generosity and work ethic by family, friends and employers. He retired at age 79 after working in the trucking industry for 60 years (no absenteeism). Many thanks to Brenda and Kevin Matfin and Natasha for making those nutritional soups that made Reg's last days much easier. Thanks also to the Nurses of LHIN Home Care Services in Dunnville for their support over the last two months and Dr. Takach and Mandy for their help and compassion shown to Reg in making it possible to help Reg at home. A special thanks to Brenda and Bryan Tuck who offered their time over the last month to help nurse dad at home. A Celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Hamilton News on Apr. 30, 2020