Passed away peacefully at the Haldimand War Memorial Hospital on Friday, September 18, 2020. Loving son of the late Dorothy and Herman Richert. Predeceased by his dear brother Karl. Rhys lived his entire life in Dunnville and spent his career at "The Atlas". Rhys also found humour in life. "I never took a wife, I delivered the Spec, travelled widely, read only non-fiction, was not athletic, saw Johnny Cash 9 times, enjoyed photography, gardening and consuming "Nectar of the Gods" with childhood mates." Rhys was a world traveller and often entertained groups with his slideshows and commentaries. "I enjoyed a healthy lifestyle, managed to retire after 37 years of pushing a pencil and found truth in Peggy Lee's saying, "Is that all there is?". Rhys was a member of the Royal Canadian Legion Br. 142 Dunnville where he donated a number times. Thank you to the staff of Haldimand War Memorial Hospital for their kindness. Donations in Rhys' memory can be made to the Dunnville Hospital & Healthcare Foundation or charity of your choice
. Rhys will be missed by his many friends especially his "Mates" to whom he was the "Admiral" and by his neighbour Shirley Fester. Rhys lived his life in his own unique style. Cremation has taken place. Rest In Peace my friend.
"If you are looking for me, I will be resting under several beautiful trees."