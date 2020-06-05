BART, Richard Allan in his 58th year of Brighton, ON (formerly of Dundas, ON) passed away with his daughter by his side on February 25, 2020. He is survived by his daughter Alecia, his parents Paul and Corienne, brother Tom, sister Allison (Kevin) and niece Morgan along with his aunts Jessie, Verna and Velma. Richard graduated from Mohawk College as a Chemical Engineer Technician (honours). He was a well respected and long time employee of Proctor & Gamble for 17 years. He later worked at Norampac Inc.of Belleville, ON for 10 years. Richard will be remembered for the love he had for his daughter and animals, and his unwavering sense of humour right until the end. A small private service will be held in Brighton, ON on June 27th, 2020. Please email for details. Condolences can be sent to memoryofRich@outlook.com. If desired, donations can be made to the Quinte Humane Society/Bridge Hospice, Warkworth, ON.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store