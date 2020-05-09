Richard Abbott
With great sadness the family of Richard Abbott (Rick) announce that he entered his eternal life in the sky on Sunday, May 3rd after a brief battle with COVID-19 at the age of 82. Rick was an avid pilot and enjoyed flying with his beloved wife Doreen and their family. His days of flying came to an end with an accident in August 2015. Rick fought through his injuries and made a full recovery. Rick and Doreen immigrated from England in 1962 to become proud Canadians. They raised a family and were able to travel the world together. Rick is remembered as a wealth of knowledge, a loving and generous man who was always there to lend a hand or an ear and his advice. His sense of humor was enjoyed by all who knew him. He enjoyed a good glass of Gin, watching soccer, taking drives in his sportscar, annual trips to Florida, cooking, and spending time with his family whom he loved dearly. Rick is survived by his loving and devoted wife Doreen. Their three children Jacky (Craig), Kay, Richard (Kathleen), his siblings Joyce (Brian), Ted (Charlotte) and Belinda (John), five grandchildren Bailey (Ron), Ashley (Drew), Stephanie (Jordan), Kyle, and Luke, and his three treasured great-grandchildren Kandis, Georgia, and "Peanut". We will love and miss you always. Blue skies forever. A Celebration of Life is planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Paul's United Church, Dundas would be appreciated. Condolences, memories and photos may be left at www.circleoflifecbc.com


Published in Hamilton News on May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Funeral services provided by
CIRCLE OF LIFE CREMATION AND BURIAL CENTRE
100 King St. E
Dundas, ON L9H 1C4
(905) 628-8558
