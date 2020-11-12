Peacefully at the Stedman Community Hospice, Brantford on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at the age of 74 years. Beloved husband of Sharon (Goyer) Malboeuf. Loving father of Susan (Ron) Mongrain, and Mark (Lorrie) Malbeuf. Dear grandfather of Jared Mongrain, and Emma and Tyler Malbeuf. Brother of Jean-Guy (Marlene) Malboeuf, Denise (Denis) Lortie, Rejeanne (Ken) Sealey. Predeceased by his parents, Philippe and Délia, and siblibgs Marguerite, Jean-Paul, Aime, Joseph, Gerard, Rollande, and Rolland. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Cremation has taken place. As an expression of sympathy donations may be made to the Stedman Community Hospice, 445 Grey Street, Brantford, Ont. N3S 6X1. www.rhbanderson.com