HUDSPETH, Robert David It is with heartfelt sadness we share that Bob passed away peacefully in his sleep at Brantford General Hospital, November 7, 2020 in his 81st year. Loving brother of Don (Chantal), Murray (Arlene), and Lynne Smith (William). Beloved Uncle to his nieces and nephews. Bob is predeceased by his parents Rae and Jean and his older brother Ted. Family, friends and neighbours will fondly remember Bob and miss seeing him and his furry companion Mattie around town. Bob was blessed by many in his life. He had an amazing care team which allowed him to stay in his home. A special thank you to Sharon, Pat, Janet, Linda, Michelle, Jen, Community Living and his wonderful neighbours. Bob had a good active life full of adventures and travel thanks to Don, Murray and Lynne. Friends and family are welcomed to visit at the MILLER FUNERAL CHAPEL, Caledonia, on Saturday, November 14, 2020, from 11a.m. until the time of service in the chapel at 1p.m. followed by the internment in the Caledonia Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the ( Brantford SPCA, contact@brantcountyspca.com) or ( Hamilton / Burlington SPCA, info@hbspca.com ) would be appreciated by the family. He loved.....and is loved. "Gone but never forgotten" Please respect all "COVID19" restrictions, as they will be in effect for the visitation and the service, face masks are required. (The number of visitors and attendees will be limited accordingly). Thank you for your understanding.