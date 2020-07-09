Gone fishing, but not forgotten. It is with great sadness that the family of Ronald (Joe) Fehrman share the news of his death on July 1, 2020 following a long battle with cancer. Ron was born July 11, 1946 to Shirley and Elmo Fehrman. He will be forever remembered by his wife of 49 years Margaret Fehrman, his children Joe (Amanda) and Kara (Carl) and his grandchildren Brady, Avery and Jacob as well as four sisters Leatha (Kooger), Evonne (Atkinson), Trish (Feere) and Mary (Clarke - deceased). Ron retired from Canadian Gypsum Company, after 39 years. Fishing, travel and family were the passions that filled his life with meaning. He was a staple at Hoovers Marina where he could be seen early in the morning casting off to hunt for the next catch. Whether it was cruising, driving across Canada camping or laying on a beach, Ron also loved exploring the world and escaping the winter. The family will honour his life with visitation at the Hyde & Mott Chapel of R.H.B. Anderson Funeral Homes Ltd., 60 Main St. S., Hagersville on Monday, July 6th from 2-4 pm and 6-8 pm. A private funeral service will be held Tuesday, July 7, 2020. The family would like to extend thanks to Jenna and Michelle and all the team at CBI for the care and compassion they showed not only to Ron but to his family during his illness. www.rhbanderson.com