|
|
In his 82nd year, of Hagersville, passed away peacefully on April 18, 2020 at Anson Place. Ron was born in New Toronto to Borden and Laura Johnston on August 10, 1938. Survived by his devoted wife of 62 years, Celestine and three children, Cathie (Gerry) Manning, Paul and Susan (Brad) Dunn. Dearly loved by five granddaughter's and six great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his sister Joan Burman, brothers George and Raymond Johnston and infant grandson. Survived by aunts and uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Family was the most important thing in his life. Ron was an avid reader and was able to share this passion with others during his years working on the Oakville Public Library Bookmobile. The family of Ron wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Drijber and to the many wonderful staff that cared for him during his time there. Words cannot express the gratitude we have for the caregivers who have shown such love and compassion to him and the family. A mass in celebration of his life will be arranged at a later date. Arrangements by Hyde & Mott Chapel, Hagersville. www.rhbandersonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Hamilton News on Apr. 28, 2020