Royce (Roy) NICHOL
Born in Blackland, New Brunswick, passed away peacefully at St. Peter's Hospital, Hamilton, Ontario on August 13, 2020 in his 89th year. Predeceased by his parents Stanley and Matilda Nichol, brother Harley Nichol and sister Holly Parent. Survived by brother Stanley (Bonnie), sister Shirley (Eugene), and sister-in-law Stephanie, as well as many nieces and nephews. Left behind is his wife of 68 years, Velma (née Ward), daughter Charlotte (Sam), son Sterling (Kim), and daughter Karen (John), grandchildren Stacey, Jamie, Christopher, Tyler, Sierra, and Nick, and great-grandchildren James and Sophie. A retired employee of McMaster University, he was a mechanic by trade, but best known to his friends as "the fixer of all things." He loved fishing, carving wildlife and travelling. Many thanks to the staff at St. Peter's Hospital for their care and support. Donations can be made directly to the Hamilton SPCA, or the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Cremation has taken place and a private interment will follow at a later date. Condolences, memories and photos may be left at www.circleoflifecbc.com


Published in Hamilton News on Aug. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
CIRCLE OF LIFE CREMATION AND BURIAL CENTRE
100 King St. E
Dundas, ON L9H 1C4
(905) 628-8558
