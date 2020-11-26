Peacefully at Grandview Lodge, Dunnville on Monday, November 23, 2020 in her 89th year. Daughter of the late Charles and Zella (Fereby) Gee, and sister of the late William (Maxine) Gee. Dear aunt of Donna and the late James Shantz, Robert and Heather Gee, Charles and Kathy Gee, and Tom Gee. Special great-aunt to Breanne, Andrew, Adam, Crystal, Jennifer, Michael, Megan, and the late Stephen, Dustin and Devon. Ruth was a lifetime member of Faith Centennial United Church. At her request cremation has taken place. A graveside service will be held at Selkirk Union Cemetery on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 11 a.m. As an expression of sympathy donations may be made to Whispering Hearts Rescue. A special thank you to Grandview Lodge staff for all their care. www.rhbandersonfuneralhomes.com