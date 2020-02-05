|
With broken hearts, surrounded by his family, we announce the passing of Samuel Miller Sr. Survived by his beloved wife and best friend Rachel Miller. Loving father of Irene (Paul), Sheila (Kevin), Richard, Rose, Micki (Wayne), Samuel Jr., Candy (Gary), Andy, John (Erica), Oliver (Ashley), Caroline (Rich), Calvin, Mike Vanevery, Shannon Jamieson, and Alsea Hill. Loving papa to 47 grandchildren, and 21 great-grandchildren. Also survived by his sister-in-law Judy Miller and brother-in-law Andy Warner, his sisters, brothers, numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. Traditional friend to Robert, Patty, and Ida. Predeceased by parents Irene (Davey) and Richard Szpila, Manuel Kick, Huron Miller, six grandchildren, sisters, Shirley House, Myra Spittal and Sylvia Shaver, brothers, Manfred Miller and Jackie Warner. He will be resting at his home 3778 River Range Rd. after 5 p.m. Tuesday. Funeral Service and Burial will be held at Lower Cayuga Longhouse, Six Nations on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 1 p.m.
Published in Hamilton News on Feb. 5, 2020