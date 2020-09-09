1/1
Sandra Cherry
The family of the late Sandra Cherry wish to thank all, family, friends and neighbours from the bottom of our hearts for all the support during our loss of our beloved Wife, Mother, Mother In-Law and Nana. The cards, food, flowers, and expressions of sympathy will be cherished and remembered with great affection and gratitude. The donations in her name to Garnet United Church and The Canadian Cancer Society will honour her memory and fight against cancer. A special thank you to RHB Anderson funeral home for your care and compassion, and to Reverend Kim Shantz for the beautiful service and pastoral comfort. We are greatly appreciative of the support we've received over the past few weeks. Blessings to all. Glenn, Kate & Steve, Kevin & Jen, Kaleb, Mackenzie, Madison, Noah & Meygan

Published in Hamilton News on Sep. 9, 2020.
