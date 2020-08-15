1/1
Sandra E. (Jamieson) CHERRY
Our angel received her wings peacefully at home in Hagersville surrounded by family on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at the age of 75 years. Beloved wife and best friend of 56 years to Glenn. Loving mother to Jeffrey (deceased), Kathryn and Steven and Kevin and Jen. Dear Nana of Kaleb, Mackenzie, Madison, Noah and Meygan. Daughter of the late Harold and Greta Jamieson. Sister to Robert (Rip) and Marg Jamieson, Sharon and Ted Little and sister-in-law to Ralph (deceased) and Marion Cherry and the late Tom and Janice Hunter. Sandra is also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family would like to express their deep gratitude and thanks to her amazing palliative care team. Their care and understanding through this difficult time have been invaluable. A huge thank you to Gerrianne Stark, your love, expertise and friendship were priceless. At Sandra's request, cremation has taken place and her family will honour her life in a private memorial service at a later date at the Hyde & Mott Chapel of R.H.B. Anderson Funeral Homes Ltd. Interment will take place at the Garnet United Church Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society or the Garnet United Church.


Published in Hamilton News on Aug. 15, 2020.
