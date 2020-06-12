We have lost our Sebastian, beloved and cherished son of Brian Duxbury and Ina Müller-Duxbury who passed away on June 7, 2020 at the age of 38 years. Seb was the much-loved brother of his sister Thea (Matt) and brother of Averaam (Kim) and the adored uncle of Brannon, Owen and Ella. Dearest grandson of Christel and Don Eustace and the late Don and Mary Duxbury. Beloved nephew of Mark Müller (Lisa). Also survived and much loved by the entire Duxbury family. Seb will be greatly missed by his many cousins and good friends, far and wide. He was larger than life itself, incredibly funny with a sharp wit and he had amazing ability to tell a good story. He was modest, a brave and good cook. He loved children and was fiercely loyal to family and friends. He was generous and an incredibly sensitive soul. Seb loved the outdoors and was an avid and very successful hunter and angler, enjoying the time he spent with his hunting 'brothers'. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, we are unable to hold a public service at this time, but please know the thoughts and prayers of our friends are very meaningful to us at this time. A Private family interment and committal service will be held at Jubilee Cemetery, York, Ontario. When restrictions are lifted, a public celebration of life and memorial service will be held. We have tentatively scheduled the service for September 12, 2020 but please select "Sign up for Notifications" on the Book of Memories website to receive updates. Donations to Ducks Unlimited would be appreciated by his family. Friends are invited to send condolences and sign the Book of Memories at www.cooperfuneralhome.ca We are endlessly heartbroken, filled with love and will miss our beautiful boy forever.
Published in Hamilton News on Jun. 12, 2020.