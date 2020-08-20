The family of the late Sebastian Duxbury, known as "Duke" to almost everyone who knew him, want to extend our heartfelt gratitude and profound thanks for the kindness and sympathy shown to us at this tremendously difficult time. Your cards and letters sent to console us and offer condolences, food brought to nourish us, flowers and donations in Seb's name, have shown us such overwhelming compassion. The memories posted to our family at the Cooper Funeral home website have given us so much comfort. Thank you for taking the time to share them with us. Our deep thanks to Pastor Jennifer Bawden who provided our family with spiritual support and a beautiful service for Sebastian. Thanks also to Cooper Funeral Home and Ian and Martyn Cooper for their unwavering support, kindness and guidance at this unimaginable time of grief. We are endlessly heartbroken, filled with love and will miss our beautiful boy forever. Brian and Ina, Thea and Averaam Duxbury and Family.



