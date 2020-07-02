Loving husband, father, and grandfather died unexpectedly on June 22, 2020 at the age of 67 in Niagara Falls, Ontario. Sig is survived by his wife, Margaret Rose (nee Tewsley), his children Elizabeth (Kevin) and Andrew (Cyndi), his grandchildren Alicia, Eliza, Keiyaunna, Isla and a fifth grandchild on the way. His brothers Garry (Lisa), Frank (Anna), David (Kelly), his sister Angie (Doug), sister-in-law Kathy Legault and many cousins, nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents, Hubert and Wilma Rose, and his brother Mike. Sig was born in Crimmitschau, Germany on January 3, 1953 to Hubert and Wilma. He was the second of three children born in Germany, with another three siblings born in Canada after the family immigrated in 1959. With a few family photos, enough money for the zoo, and the clothes they were wearing, Sig's family left East Germany and didn't return. After spending some time living and attending school at a church in West Germany, they made their way to Ontario. Sig was happiest when he was with family. He was extraordinarily close to his parents, his brothers, sister and cousins. And he was the biggest fan of his children and grandchildren. He will be most remembered for his selfless dedication to the sport of soccer. Together with Margaret and so many other volunteers, they ran youth soccer in Dunnville for 40 years. His pride and joy were the development of the Dunnville Soccer Park. The soccer community was important to him from coaching his brothers, to playing for Dunnville United, a team that his father and son both played for. Sig was an exceptional teacher at Fairview Avenue Public School. He enjoyed working with his Fairview Family where he would drop his witty one-liners that only he could get away with. After retirement he enjoyed working at Tewsley Auto Wreckers where he would fill in any role he could. Sig had so many talents. From building his own house from the ground up, painting, photography, tinkering with small electronics and wood working. His greatest talent was his heart though. Kind and caring and willing to lend a hand to anyone in need. He was able to touch so many peoples lives in the 67 years that he was here and his lasting legacy of love will be remembered by so many people. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Sig Rose Foundation will greatly be appreciated. Information on the foundation will be posted in the very near future. Online condolences jwhartfuneralhome.com