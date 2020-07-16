1/1
Siegfried (Ziggy) Kleinau
1929-12-01 - 2020-07-04
Siegfried (Ziggy) Kleinau of the Village of Wentworth Heights in Hamilton, Ontario has completed his final journey to be with his Lord. He passed July 4, 2020 in his 91st year. Siegfried is predeceased by his sister Gudrun (Henheik) and is mourned by his sisters Waltraud (Perlick) and Mechthild (Hartung) who reside in Germany. The mother of his children Kathe Kleinau as well as his three children Christine De Geer (David), Thomas (Susan) Kleinau and Isabel (Vinny) Hetram and grandchildren feel the loss of their Vati, Opa and Opi. He is also mourned by his many nieces and nephews in Germany. A graveside service officiated by Pastor Kenneth Styles, Chaplain at Wentworth Heights was held for family on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at his final resting place in the Glanbrook Cemetery, Binbrook. There will be a Celebration of Life held at a later date when it is safe to do so. If you wish to recognize Ziggy and his untiring advocacy for our environment please feel free to donate to the following organizations which lay particularly close to his heart: 350.org Hamilton (www.hamilton350.org), Clean Air Alliance (www.cleanairalliance.org), West Coast Environmental (www.wcel.org) and Bruce Peninsula Environment Group, which Siegfried was co-founder of (bpeg.ca ). Affordable Burial and Cremation in Hamilton has posted an obituary (www.affordableburialandcremation.ca) and a tribute wall so please share your thoughts, memories and prayers virtually as it is not possible to do so in person at this time. We thank you all for your support at this difficult time in our lives.

Published in Hamilton News on Jul. 16, 2020.
